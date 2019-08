OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Southbound I-75 at Crooks Road in Oakland County was closed because of a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The road was back open before 7 p.m. Friday.

READ: Metro Detroit traffic: Weekend road closure guide

Tweets by MDOT_MetroDet

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.