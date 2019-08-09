Metro Detroit traffic: Weekend road closure guide

DETROIT - If you're going to be on the road this weekend, you'll probably want to give yourself some extra time to get around.

Numerous road and ramp closures are scheduled for the weekend.

Check out the full weekend closure guide below and see the live traffic map here.

Macomb County

WB I-94 will have the right lane closed from County Line Road to M-19 from 9:30 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will have the right lane closed from from 9:30 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. EB I-696 will be closed from I-75 to I-94 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The NB/SB M-3 ramps to EB I-696 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The EB/WB M-19 ramp to WB I-94 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The NB/SB M-53 ramps to I-696 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. EB M-59 will have the right lane closed from Romeo Plank to Elizabeth from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will have the right lane closed from Romeo Plank to Elizabeth from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The NB/SB M-97 ramp to EB I-696 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Oakland County

SB I-75 will have the right lane closed from 12 Mile Road to 8 Mile Road from 1 p.m. Sunday to Sept. 9.

will have the right lane closed from from 1 p.m. Sunday to Sept. 9. EB/WB Maple will be closed at I-75 from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday. The EB I-96/696 ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The NB I-275 ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. WB I-696 will have one lane open from I-94 to Couzens from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will have one lane open from from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The WB I-696 ramp to SB I-75 will be closed from 1 p.m. Sunday to Sept. 9.

will be closed from 1 p.m. Sunday to Sept. 9. The EB I-96/696 ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. NB/SB M-1 will be closed from Orchard Lake to MLK from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

will be closed from from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. EB M-5 will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The EB I-96/696 ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The NB I-275 ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The NB/SB Halsted ramps to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The Old Grand River ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The EB 9 Mile Road ramp to EB M-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The EB M-59 ramp from Opdyke will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Wayne County

The NB/SB ramps to WB I-94 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday. WB I-94 will be closed from I-75 to I-96 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The WB I-94 ramp to SB M-10 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The NB/SB M-10 ramps to WB I-94 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. EB/WB I-94 from I-275 to Telegraph Road will have the left lane closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

from will have the left lane closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. NB/SB I-275 at 6 Mile Road will have intermittent closures from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

will have intermittent closures from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday. The NB/SB M-10 ramps to WB I-94 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. NB M-39 from Fort to Dix will have one lane open from 3 a.m. Friday to Aug. 23.

from will have one lane open from 3 a.m. Friday to Aug. 23. The EB/WB 8 Mile Road ramps to I-75 will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to Sep. 8.

will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to Sep. 8. Telegraph Road will be closed from Pennsylvania to West from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

