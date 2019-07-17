MDOT: Westbound I-96 closed at Kensington Road in Livingston County due to multi-vehicle crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-96 is closed at Kensington Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Officials said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved and that low visibility and speed were factors.
HEADS UP-WB 96 near Kensington has multi-vehicle crashes! Avoid multi-mile back up. Exit WB 96 to Grand River or better yet, use WB M14 to NB 23 and big delays.- — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 16, 2019
