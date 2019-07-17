Traffic

MDOT: Westbound I-96 closed at Kensington Road in Livingston County due to multi-vehicle crash

Officials: 20 to 30 cars involved in crash

By Kayla Clarke

Officials said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-96. (WDIV) July 16, 2019 at 8:49 p.m.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-96 is closed at Kensington Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved and that low visibility and speed were factors.

