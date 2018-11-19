Metro Detroit drivers warned of fog, black ice on roads Monday morning

DETROIT - Drivers are advised to leave early and take it slower than usual Monday morning as fog and black ice cover roadways in southeastern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said troopers are reporting fog and black ice on Metro Detroit freeways and main roads. Drivers are advised to increase distances between vehicles and stay focused on the road ahead.

"Take it slow on ice and snow" is the state police motto for conditions like this.

Temperatures are in the teens and 20s Monday morning across Metro Detroit.

FORECAST: More snow expected tonight -- see full weather forecast here

