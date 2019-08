Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check list of freeway, road closures here

DETROIT - Here is a list of construction projects and road closures for the weekend of Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 around Southeast Michigan.

I-75

Oakland -- NB I-75, 8 Mile to I-696, right lane closed, daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to mid-September.

I-94

Macomb -- WB I-94, M-19 to M-29, left lane closed, Friday 9:30 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Wayne -- EB/WB I-94, Wyoming to M-1, one lane closed, two open, Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 10 p.m.

Wayne -- EB I-94 ramp to SB I-275, ramp closed, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wayne -- WB I-94, Wayne to Vining, intermittent closures two right lanes, one lane open, Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Wayne -- WB I-94 ramp to Middlebelt , ramp closed, Monday 7 a.m. to Friday 9 p.m.

Wayne -- SB Middle Belt ramp to WB I-94, ramp closed, Monday 7 a.m. to Friday 9 p.m.

Wayne -- NB Middle Belt ramp to EB I-94, ramp closed, Monday 7 a.m. to Friday 9 p.m.

I-96

Oakland -- EB I-96/I-696 ramp to EB M-5, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-275

Oakland -- NB I-275 ramp to EB M-5, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-696

Macomb -- WB I-696, I-94 to I-75, two left lanes open, two right closed, Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 10 p.m.

Oakland – EB I-696, Farmington Road to Orchard Lake, one left lane open, three closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Noon Saturday. Oakland -- EB I-696, Farmington Road to Orchard Lake, two left open, two right closed, Saturday 12 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Oakland -- SB Orchard Lake ramp to EB I-696, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

M-1 (Woodward)

Oakland -- NB M-1 at 14 Mile Road, right lane closed intermittently, Monday 9 a.m. to Thursday 3 p.m.

M-5

Oakland -- EB M-5 closed, I-696 to Middlebelt , Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Oakland -- SB M-5, one lane open, Pontiac Trail to Maple Road, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 7 p.m.

Oakland -- EB Old Grand River ramp to EB M-5, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Oakland -- EB 9 Mile ramp to EB M-5, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Oakland -- NB/SB Halsted ramp to EB M-5, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

M-8

Wayne -- EB M-8 ramp to NB I-75, ramp closed, Saturday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

M-10

Oakland -- SB M-10 ramp to NB US-24, ramp closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Wayne -- SB M-10 at Wyoming, one lane open, nightly, Thursday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wayne -- EB/WB Wyoming ramp to SB M-10, ramp closed, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

M-14

Wayne -- WB M-14, I-275 to Sheldon, one lane open, two closed, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 7 p.m.

Wayne -- NB/SB Sheldon ramps to M-14, ramps closed, Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 7 p.m.

M-53

Macomb -- NB M-53, M-59 to 21 Mile, right lane closed, Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macomb -- NB M-53, 21 Mile to 23 Mile, right lane closed, Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

M-59

Macomb -- EB M-59, Romeo Plank to Elizabeth, one lane open, two closed, Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Macomb -- EB/WB M-59 ramps to NB M-53, ramps closed, Saturday 7 a.m. to Noon.

US-12 (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Merriman to US-24, one lane open, three closed, Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

US-24 (Telegraph)

Oakland – NB US-24 near Long Lake, right lane closed, Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wayne -- SB US-24 closed, Pennsylvania to West Road, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

