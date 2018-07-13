Metro Detroit weekend road construction: I-696, I-75, Ford Road, M-59

DETROIT - Here are scheduled road closures due to construction for Friday, July 13 through Monday, July 16 in Metro Detroit, from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

I-696:

Oakland County

WB I-696 CLOSED, US-24/Telegraph Road to I-275, 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Lane and ramp closures begin near Coolidge. Ramp closures: Greenfield, Southfield, Evergreen, Lahser, M-10/NW, US24/Tele, Franklin, and Orchard Lk. Detour: SB US24 to EB 8 Mile to NB M-5.

I-75/US-24:

Wayne County

NB I-75 ramp to US-24/Telegraph Road connector, ramp closed, 9 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Monday.

I-75:

Oakland County

SB I-75, Coolidge to 13 Mile Road, lane closures, 7 a.m Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday.

NB/ SB I-75 BL (Perry St), Giddings to Woodward, lane closures, 7 a.m. Monday through July 29, 2018.

Wayne County

NB I-75 at Vernor, 2 lanes open, 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

NB I-75, Eureka to Goddard, right lane closed, 2 left open, 9 a.m. Sunday through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Woodward Avenue (M-1):

Oakland County

NB/SB M-1, 14 Mile to Quarton, 1 LANE OPEN, 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Sunday.

NB/SB M-1, 14 Mile to Quarton, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

M-10:

Oakland County

M-10 ramps to WB 696 are closed, 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Ortonville Road (M-15):

Oakland County

NB/SB M-15 at South St, CLOSED, 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Ford Road (M-153)

Wayne County

EB/WB Ford Rd, Lotz to Wayne, 1 LANE OPEN, 8 p.m. Sunday until Aug. 3, 2018.

M-59:

Oakland County

EB M-59 near Milford Rd at RR bridge, 1 LANE OPEN, 9 a.m. Monday until July 30, 2018.

Macomb County

EB M-59, Van Dyke to Delco, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Monday.

Macomb - WB M-59, Delco to Van Dyke, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, 6 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Monday.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59, Van Dyke to Delco, overnight work, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

