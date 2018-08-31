Michigan State police focus on drunken/drugged driving Labor Day weekend

Two people associated with the leak of Ashley Madison account details were reported to have committed suicide, according to a BBC report, citing police.

DETROIT - Michigan State police are reminding drivers to be responsible and to make safe driving decisions this Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times to travel, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers will be taking part in an international traffic safety initiative, Operation C.A.R.E. (crash awareness and reduction efforts). They will also be participating in the national safety campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs can be prevented. Troopers will be on patrol and watching. Wear a seat belt and put your phone down. Let’s all do our part to make sure everyone on the road has a safe holiday weekend,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.

Labor Day weekend officially begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Police said last year there were 10 fatal traffic crashes and 15 deaths over Labor Day weekend.

Police also note that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until noon on Labor Day, Monday. Northbound I-75 at exit 337 on the south end of the bridge and southbound US-2 and I-75 at exit 344 in the Upper Peninsula will close during that time as well.

