Recently completed portion of I-75 in Oakland County needs more repairs, MDOT says

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A portion of I-75 in Oakland County that recently underwent a modernization project needs to be repaved, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

MDOT officials said ride quality issues were identified on a portion of segment one of the I-75 modernization project.

The contractor has been instructed to repave the segment to ensure long-term quality, MDOT officials said. It will be done at the contractor's expense, officials said.

The section of I-75 in question was reopened to traffic in September 2017.

During the repair work, crews will close one lane of southbound I-75 from South Boulevard to Adams Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday evening, according to MDOT officials.

