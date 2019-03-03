Reconstruction on I-75 in Oakland County will be tough adjustment for commuters

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - There is no denying that I-75 in Oakland County needs to be fixed.

Driving on this freeway is downright dangerous. The road is crumbling. There are potholes everywhere, not to mention it is really bumpy. Thankfully, MDOT is redoing this whole stretch of the freeway.

However, that reconstruction process that starts this week, will be a tough adjustment for Oakland county commuters.

RELATED: Next phase of I-75 overhaul in Oakland County begins this week

The cold winter weather and potential snowstorms have delayed the start of this project once again, but the project will start soon.

When the project does start, the northbound side of 75 will be shut down from 13 Mile to Adams. Northbound drivers will share the southbound lanes with southbound drivers. This means two southbound lanes and two northbound lanes separated by a concrete barrier through that whole stretch.

The entrance ramps from Big Beaver and Rochester roads to southbound I-75 and the exit to eastbound 14 Mile Road will also close.

The project will be underway from March to November. That is when the project will shut down for the winter and start back up in the spring of 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.