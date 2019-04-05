Major construction project to close 14 Mile, Long Lake roads at I-75

TROY, Mich. - Residents of Oakland County are getting ready for major road closures this weekend.

Both directions of 14 Mile and Long Lake roads under I-75 will be closed for bridge demolitions. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be rebuilding 18 bridges over the next two years.

"This year, we're focusing on rebuilding northbound," said MDOT representative Rob Morosi. "We can say somewhere in the neighborhood of nine to 10 bridges will be done this year while all traffic is on the southbound side."

MDOT said the bridges over Long Lake and 14 Mile roads are in bad condition and need to be demolisted.

"These bridges were originally constructed in the early 1970s and it's just reached that time," Morosi said.

East and westbound lanes of 14 Mile and Long Lake roads will be closed at I-75 starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

It is suggested residents use Maple Road instead of 14 Mile Road, and Big Beaver Road instead of Long Lake Road.

MDOT said the new bridges are expected to last 40 to 50 years.

Long Lake and 14 Mile roads are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

