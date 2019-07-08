Metro Detroit road construction: I-75, Lodge Freeway, I-94 affected

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - With 30 construction projects kicking off today in Metro Detroit, a line of orange barrels is a sight we're going to have to get used to.

Of course, one of the biggest projects of the summer is I-75 in Oakland County. Is there any relief coming? When will the madness end?

As construction crews work hard on the southbound lanes of I-75, drivers are frustrated with the freeway being down to two lanes in each direction. This was first introduced as a 15-year project, fixing one to two miles at a time.

However, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) quickly realized this project couldn't span out for that long. They were able to condense the I-75 project down to two years, making it more of a headache right now but also getting it done a lot faster

Next up, I-75 will close in both directions at 14 Mile Road to Adams Road on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. The freeway will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday. The southbound crooks ramp to southbound I-75 will also close for that same time period.

The good news is some relief is coming in a couple of months. MDOT will finish one side of the freeway this November. They will then reopen the entire freeway for the winter.

Construction on the other side of the freeway will start in March of 2020, meaning you'll have one more summer of only two lanes being open on north and southbound I-75 just north of 13 Mile and Coolidge roads.

Full list of Metro Detoit road construction projects beginning the week of July 8:

I-75:

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to I-75, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.

Oakland - EB/WB E. Holly ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB/SB 75 at Allen, left lane closed, Tue 9am-mid to late July.

Oakland - SB Crooks ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Wed 9pm-Thu5am.

Oakland – NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 14 Mile to Adams, Wed 9pm-Thu 5am.



I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94 ramp to French, ramp closed, Mon 6am-6pm.

Wayne - NB French ramp to 94, ramp closed, Mon 6am-6pm.

Wayne - EB 94 Service Drive, near French, intermittent closure, Mon 6am-6pm.

Wayne - EB 94, 2nd Ave to Wyoming, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, 10pm-5am, Wed-Fri.

Wayne - WB 94, US-24 to 275, 1 lane closed, NIGHTLY, 9pm-5am, Wed-late July



I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696 Service Drive, Coolidge to M-1, right moving lane closure, Mon 9am-3pm.

Oakland - WB I-696 Service Drive, M-1 to Coolidge, right moving lane closure, Tue 9am-3pm.



M-5:

Oakland - NB/SB Drake at M-5, Drake CLOSED, Mon 9am-Fall.



M-10:

Wayne - SB M10 at 94, left lane closed, nightly, 9pm-5am, Mon-Thu.

Wayne - NB M10, Grand River to Warren, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, NIGHTLY, 8pm-5am, Mon-end of July.

Wayne - NB Forest ramp to NB M-10, ramp closed NIGHTLY, 8pm-5am, Mon-end of July.

Wayne - WB Warren Ave, M-10 to M10 Service Drive, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, 8pm-5am, Mon-end of July.



M-24:

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to I-75, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.



M-29: (23 Mile)

Macomb - EB M-29 at Donner, lane closed, Mon 8am-mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB 94 ramp to M-29, right lane closed, Mon 8am-mid-to-late July.



M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne -SB M39, Dix-Toledo to M-85/Fort, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Mon 6am-mid-to-late July.



M-53:

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 at M-59, lane closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59 at M-53, shoulder closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 at 27 Mile, lane closed, Wed 9am-Fall.

Macomb - EB/WB 27 Mile Rd at M-53, lane closed, Wed 9am-Fall.



M-59:

Macomb - EB M-59, Mound Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.

Macomb - EB M-59, Mound Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 3pm-late July.

Macomb - WB M-59, Van Dyke Ave to Utica Rd, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Mon 9am-late July.

Macomb - M59 service drive/EB Dobry Dr, Ryan to Mound, lane closed, Mon 9am-mid-to late July.

Macomb - EB Dobry Drive/Hall ramp to M-59, ramp closed, Mon 9am-late July.

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 at M-59, shoulder closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59 at M-53, shoulder closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.



M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne - EB Ford Rd at Inkster Rd, right lane closed, Tue 9am-mid-to-late July.



US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - EB/WB Square Lake at US-24, lane closed, Mon 8am-Fri 4pm.

Oakland - NB/SB US24 at Square Lake, lane closed Mon 8am-Fri 4pm.

Oakland - SB US-24, Orchard Lake to Long Lake, moving lane closure, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

Oakland - NB US-24 Long Lake Rd to Square Lake Rd moving lane closure, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 at Maple Rd moving lane closure, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

