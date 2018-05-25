State police: 'Major asphalt spill' blocks traffic on eastbound I-96 at Kensington Lake Road

Only one lane of eastbound I-96 is open at Kent Lake Road due to an overturned semi truck.

Michigan State Police said there is a "major asphalt spill."

Traffic is being routed off the interstate at Kensington Lake Road and then back on at Kent Lake Road, where the interstate is down to one lane.

"A semi hauling hot asphalt overturned and has covered the freeway with the asphalt," a statement from state police reads. "There is hot asphalt in all lanes. Eastbound traffic is rerouted at Kensington Lake and then back on at Kent Lake."

The cleanup is being called "extensive."

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

