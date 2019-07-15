Chesterfield Township man killed in single-car crash on I-94 ramp in Detroit

DETROIT - A 43-year-old Chesterfield Township man was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the crash, which happened on the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10, at about 1 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver, who was driving a black Dodge Charger, lost control when it entered onto the ramp. The vehicle went onto the grass, struck a raised manhole cover and went airborne before striking the bridge.

The driver was ejected onto the underside of the bridge slope, MSP said. The man killed in the crash has not yet been identified.

