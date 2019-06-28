What NOT to name your boat

Summer has officially arrived, which means time spent out on the water, and, if you're lucky enough, perhaps in a boat.

It seems like as long as boats have been around, owners have been naming them: sometimes after people, sometimes to get a laugh -- boat puns, anyone? -- and sometimes, it seems, at random.

Walking around any harbor or boat club, it's kind of fun to read the names. People can be clever and groan-inducing all at the same time.

With that in mind, we scoured the internet to find some of the worst boat names we could find.

We apologize in advance if yours is on this list! Of course, what some might find silly, other people might find hilarious. So take this list with a grain of salt. And if you’re naming your boat: Steer clear of the following.

Can you tell we’re targeting puns?

Tip-Sea

Bow Down

Sexual Heeling

Ahoy Vey

Yacht Sea

_______'s Tuition (for example: Robert's Tuition)

Biopsea (Is this your way of telling us you're a doctor?)

Vitamin Sea

Row vs. Wade

Now Who’s the Loser, Dad? (Yikes).

Usain Boat

The Codfather

Seas the Day

Liquid Asset

Fishizzle (Snoop Dogg would approve).

Tax Sea-vation

She Got the House (Sorry about the divorce, friend).

Better Knot

Buoys in the Hood

Feelin’ Nauti

Breaking Wind

Are We Having Fun Yet?

Knotty Buoy

Ship For Brains

Sea Nile

Yeah Buoy

h/t to the following sites for inspiration, ideas and comments from readers: World Wide Interweb, Messing About in Boats, Sailing Anarchy and The Hull Truth.

Just a heads-up: Only click through to those sites, linked above, if you’re OK with some sexual innuendo and explicit language.