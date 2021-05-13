Cedar Point opens Friday -- but you’ll need a reservation to get in

Cedar Point announced its 2021 reopening plan for the upcoming season, which opens on Friday, May 14. But you won’t be able to just show up at the park.

Here are some of the biggest changes from last year:

Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations. ( for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations. ( You can do that now, here

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.

The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at all entrance gates and will not be through the Cedar Point mobile app.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity , but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line. Face coverings are recommended while riding rides.

Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6′ of social distancing. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.

Some FAQs here from Cedar Point:

Can I still show up at the park and buy a ticket?

Unfortunately, no. Due to social distancing, we must limit the number of guests at the park. You must purchase your Season Pass or ticket online or on the Cedar Point mobile app prior to visiting the park.

Am I required to buy parking online?

It is not required, but it is strongly recommended that you purchase parking in advance online before visiting the park.

What if I’m park of a group that was scheduled to visit?

If you are part of a planned group visit to the park or have Group Sales tickets, contact your group organizer/leader for details. Group organizers/leaders should contact their park sales representatives directly.