American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights amid labor shortage

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights over the next few weeks due to labor shortages.

Officials said that the airline company is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July largely because of labor shortages.

The airline is projecting that at least 50 to 80 flights will be canceled every day during that timeframe. The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is reportedly going to be the most affected by the scheduling issues.

Officials say that American Airlines customers who have booked flights through July 15 will be notified of any cancelations so that they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Last week the airline reportedly canceled about 40 flights and delayed 350 more over a network issue.

News of the airline’s scheduling changes comes at a time when a record number of people are moving through U.S. airports as the pandemic’s threat lowers throughout much of the country.

Just earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration announced that more than 2 million people had been screened in a single day for the first time in 15 months.

