Cedar Point Nights festival returns to Cedar Point this weekend: What’s planned

Sandusky, Ohio – This weekend marks the beginning of an annual festival at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point Nights will take place July 29 through August 21. Every night at 7 p.m., your day at Cedar Point can extend well into the night as the park lights up Cedar Point Beach for a summertime beach party. Access to this event is included with Cedar Point admission.

For the first time, guests can use the exclusive Cedar points “Sand Dollar” currency and exchange the tokens for food, games, and more. Sand Dollars can be used at the Lake Erie Luau and the winner-every-time games. Sand Dollars can be purchased on Cedar Point’s website and inside the Lakeside Pavilion during the event.

The new Lake Erie Luau is Cedar Point’s twist on a Polynesian dining experience with Great Lakes-inspired foods, treats, and specialty drinks. This will be the centerpiece of the Cedar Point Nights event and will feature five food stations with chef-prepared plates like roasted steak, vegetable skewers, walleye bites, jerk chicken, and more.

Adults will be able to chill in the Luau Bar, a themes social space and lounge serving specialty cocktails.

The dinner station will run on Sand Dollars. Each item is one Sand Dollar, and Sand Dollars are $27 for 5, $40 for 8, and $72 for 15.

Cedar Point Nights will have live music and free games such as beach cornhole and a kids’ seashell dig. There will be plenty of activities for all ages.

For more information on Cedar Point Nights or to buy admission tickets, visit their website here.

Cedar Point Nights digital guide