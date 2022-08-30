Bell’s Brewery hosts annual ‘Go Where the Trail Leads You’ campaign raising money for national trails

Go Where the Trail Leads You 2022 photos taken at Saugatuck Dunes State Park

Bell’s Brewery launched the second annual ‘Go Where the Trail Leads You’ campaign with the Partnership for the National Trails System to raise money for the preservation of national trails.

For two months, September and October, Bell’s Brewery will donate $5 for every hour pledged online towards supporting or visiting a national trail. These hours can be pledged for walking, hiking, biking, volunteering for trail maintenance and more. Pledges can be made at bellsbeer.com/trails.

“Sustainability practices and appreciation for the great outdoors has long been a hallmark of Bell’s Brewery, so supporting our colleagues at PNTS is a natural partnership,” Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker wrote in a press release. “There are so many trails that exist around us, many of which community members haven’t discovered yet. Enjoying these trails is one of the easiest ways to appreciate nature’s beauty, and it’s crucial that we work to protect them now and for generations to come.”

Bell’s Brewery has a goal of raising $20,000 this year and for participants to collectively pledge more than 4,000 hours.

Click here to learn more.

