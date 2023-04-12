🔒 Michigan summer bucket list: What are your favorite summertime destinations?

In this May 2, 2019 photo, clinch Park Beach in Traverse City, Mich., is mostly deserted. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Insiders: We’re on a special quest this summer, and we could use your help.

We’re building a Michigan summer bucket list of places people should check out during the warmer months -- but we don’t want it to be your average Michigan travel guide. We already know how great the Tahquamenon Falls, Pictured Rocks and Mackinaw City sights are.

Instead, we want to look elsewhere to the other must-see, must-visit, must-taste gems throughout our beautiful state.

What are your favorite summer destinations in Michigan? What summertime spots would you recommend people try?

Tell us using the form below and help us build the ultimate Michigan summer bucket list! We just might visit your favorite places ...

Have anything else to add? Leave your thoughts in the comments below. We’re excited to see what you think!