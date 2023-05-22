64º

Where to find the best ice cream in Michigan

Alexa, play ‘Ice Cream Man’ by Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Ice cream generic (Pexels)

Ice cream. The cold treat comes in so many colors and flavors, it’s hard to choose the best spot to get your fix.

Sure, there is Superman, which Michiganders know is a flavor specific to our state. But what about white Russian cherry from Calder Dairy in Lincoln Park or John Deere Tracks from Moo-ville in Nashville?

Whether you are looking for a local spot around the block or a cone when you’re taking a trip across the state, below is a guide to shops across Michigan.

Ice cream spots in Metro Detroit

  • Clark’s Ice Cream and Yogurt, Berkley
  • Cold Truth, Detroit
  • Calder Dairy, Lincoln Park, Carleton
  • Custard Hut, Dearborn Heights
  • Dexter Creamery, Dexter
  • Elizabeth Perk Coffee & Ice Cream, Trenton
  • Erma’s Original Frozen Custard, Shelby Township
  • Frosty Queen, New Haven
  • Guernsey Farms Dairy, Northville
  • La Michoacana Ice Cream, Detroit
  • Lighthouse Cafe, Algonac
  • Marv’s Dairy Dan, Westland
  • Ray’s Ice Cream, Royal Oak
  • Plymouth Depot, Plymouth
  • River Breeze Dairy Freeze, Detroit
  • Rocky’s Frozen Custard, Brownstown Charter Township
  • Screams Ice Cream, Hell
  • Snowball Ice Cream, Pontiac
  • Sweet Treats Station, Woodhaven
  • The Creamery on Main, Armada
  • The Dairy Maid, Fraser
  • Treat Dreams, Ferndale
  • Vicky’s Ice Cream, Redford Charter Township
  • World’s Finest Frozen Custard, Chesterfield
Custard Hut (Custard Hut)

Frozen treats in Mid-Michigan

  • Doozies Ice Cream Place, Mount Pleasant
  • Merrill Dairy Bar, aka Whippy Dip, Merrill
  • MSU Dairy Store, East Lansing
  • Moo-ville Quality Ice Cream, Nashville
  • The Cottage Creamery, Midland
Merrill Dairy Bar, aka Whippy Dip, Merrill (Julia Themm)

Get your sweet tooth fix in Northern Michigan

  • Brazier Dairy Mart, Indian River
  • Kilwins Chocolate Kitchen, Petoskey
  • Milk & Honey Cafe and Ice Creamery
  • Moomers
  • Ruthie’s Chicken & Dairy Twist, Bellaire

Check out these ice cream shops in West Michigan

  • Arcadia Ice House, Arcadia
  • Cabanas, Saint Joseph
  • Frosty Boy, Grand Rapids
  • House of Flavors, Ludington
  • Hudsonville Ice Cream, Holland
  • Sherman Dairy Bar, South Haven
  • Silver Lake Whippy Dip, Mears
Moomers (WDIV)

Cool down after a hike in the Upper Peninsula with a frozen treat

  • Island Store, Marquette
  • Mackinac Double Decker, Saint Ignace
  • Minors Pasties and Ice Cream Munising
  • Zaks Candy House, Sault Ste. Marie

Comment below your go-to ice cream order! 🍦

Check out the latest scope on some sweet news 🧁

