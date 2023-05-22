Where to find the best ice cream in Michigan

Ice cream. The cold treat comes in so many colors and flavors, it’s hard to choose the best spot to get your fix.

Sure, there is Superman, which Michiganders know is a flavor specific to our state. But what about white Russian cherry from Calder Dairy in Lincoln Park or John Deere Tracks from Moo-ville in Nashville?

Whether you are looking for a local spot around the block or a cone when you’re taking a trip across the state, below is a guide to shops across Michigan.

Ice cream spots in Metro Detroit

Clark’s Ice Cream and Yogurt, Berkley

Cold Truth, Detroit

Calder Dairy, Lincoln Park, Carleton

Custard Hut, Dearborn Heights

Dexter Creamery, Dexter

Elizabeth Perk Coffee & Ice Cream, Trenton

Erma’s Original Frozen Custard, Shelby Township

Frosty Queen, New Haven

Guernsey Farms Dairy, Northville

La Michoacana Ice Cream, Detroit

Lighthouse Cafe, Algonac

Marv’s Dairy Dan, Westland

Ray’s Ice Cream, Royal Oak

Plymouth Depot, Plymouth

River Breeze Dairy Freeze, Detroit

Rocky’s Frozen Custard, Brownstown Charter Township

Screams Ice Cream, Hell

Snowball Ice Cream, Pontiac

Sweet Treats Station, Woodhaven

The Creamery on Main, Armada

The Dairy Maid, Fraser

Treat Dreams, Ferndale

Vicky’s Ice Cream, Redford Charter Township

World’s Finest Frozen Custard, Chesterfield

Frozen treats in Mid-Michigan

Doozies Ice Cream Place, Mount Pleasant

Merrill Dairy Bar, aka Whippy Dip, Merrill

MSU Dairy Store, East Lansing

Moo-ville Quality Ice Cream, Nashville

The Cottage Creamery, Midland

Get your sweet tooth fix in Northern Michigan

Brazier Dairy Mart, Indian River

Kilwins Chocolate Kitchen, Petoskey

Milk & Honey Cafe and Ice Creamery

Moomers

Ruthie’s Chicken & Dairy Twist, Bellaire

Check out these ice cream shops in West Michigan

Arcadia Ice House, Arcadia

Cabanas, Saint Joseph

Frosty Boy, Grand Rapids

House of Flavors, Ludington

Hudsonville Ice Cream, Holland

Sherman Dairy Bar, South Haven

Silver Lake Whippy Dip, Mears

Cool down after a hike in the Upper Peninsula with a frozen treat

Island Store, Marquette

Mackinac Double Decker, Saint Ignace

Minors Pasties and Ice Cream Munising

Zaks Candy House, Sault Ste. Marie

