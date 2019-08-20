Travel

Take a hike on the Paint Creek Trail in Oakland County

By Kim DeGiulio

Owned and managed by the Paint Creek Trailways Commission (PCTC), the Paint Creek Trail is an 8.9 mile linear park, located in northeast Oakland County.

It was the first Non-Motorized Rail-to-Trail in the State of Michigan, as it was converted to a trail from the former Penn Central Railroad.

Open to the public since 1983, the Paint Creek Trail receives over 100,000 visitors annually.

The non-motorized Trail is 8 feet wide, and traverses through Rochester, Rochester Hills, Oakland Township, Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion.

