84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best Digital/Printable Graphics for Businesses

Download graphics to help get your customers to vote for you

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: Vote 4 The Best, Vote, Business, Restaurants, Bars, Pizza, Burgers
Vote 4 the Best
Vote 4 the Best

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

We made special graphics for your website, Facebook and Instagram pages, and a printable banner to let your customers know that you’re “On the List” and part of our Vote 4 The Best contest.

It’s a great way to promote your business and get your patrons to vote for you.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: