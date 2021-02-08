Revamp your spring wardrobe with these Metro Detroit resale shops

Local 4 knows there was plenty of time in 2020 for spur-of-the-moment purging and cleaning. With the hope of warmer weather on the way, these Metro Detroit resale shops are perfect for your 2021 spring tidying endeavors. Plus, don’t forget to take a look at the top children’s resale picks! Now is the perfect time for wardrobe upgrades.

Adult Resale:

1) Clothes Mentor – Novi

2) Déjà vu Upscale Designer Resale – Franklin

3) HIPS Resale Boutique – Clawson

4) Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers – Farmington Hills

5) LeBoutique Upscale Resale – Howell

6) Margaux & Max – Ferndale

7) Sum Girls Boutique – Berkley

Children’s Resale:

1) Connie’s Children’s Shop – St. Clair Shores

2) Carter’s – Utica

3) The Children’s Place – Troy

4) 9 Month Bump – Wyandotte

5) Sofi Stella Children’s Boutique & More – Monroe

6) Polka Dot Pandas – Port Huron

