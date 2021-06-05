Wade and her 4-legged friends help find ‘furever’ homes

Wade and the food collected for the local animal shelter

Patrick Clemens currently serves as “Chief of Staff” for his dog, Wade, as they run the charity Wade and Her 4 Legged Friends. When Wade calls for her community to help a cause, she always gets an overwhelming response.

It all began when Wade was just six weeks old and Clemens picked her up from Leader Dogs for the Blind. He had originally intended to train Wade to become a service dog, but due to her throat issues, Wade was unable to become one.

Wade dressed up for the Christmas Parade (Patrick Clemens)

“I still had plans for her to help other people and other dogs,” Clemens said.

So far the two have been quite successful in helping both local shelters and businesses. Last year, they managed to raise 4,000 lbs of food during a food drive for the Roscommon County Animal Shelter.

“She has helped many animals in different shelters,” Clemens said. “She also has made many people very happy, everyone loves Wade.”

Their organization has even been able to hold events during the pandemic. For Christmas, Wade, followed by some furry friends, got dressed up for a Christmas Parade in Allen Park.

Ad

“The goal was to get people off the couch and outside and walk their dogs,” he said. “Mission accomplished.”

Wade and "Chief of Staff" Patrick Clemens at Maple Heights Living Center (Patrick Clemens)

Clemens goes around taking pictures of Wade in front of local businesses in order to show support during the difficult times. Wade even visited Maple Heights Living Center, which made a lot of senior citizens happy.

To keep updated on Wade and her whereabouts, check their Facebook page called Wade and her 4 legged friends. All donations will help support Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue in Belleville.

To see locals’ favorite pet businesses, check out the Vote 4 The Best Pets winners here.

Stay updated:

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.