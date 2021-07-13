Vote 4 The Best Graphics

Winners will be announced next week.

If your business is a first place or Top 5 winner in 2021 Vote 4 The Best, these graphics can help you show off to friends and customers! We’ve prepared digital graphics for you to use on your website and social media, as well as a printable banner. Click the appropriate link below to download them.

1st Place Winner graphics

Top 5 (2nd-5th Place) graphics

“We’re On The List!” graphics

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.