Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit

Top 10 Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit:
- Gnocchi Italian Restaurant (Clinton Township)
- Cantoro Italian Market (Multiple Locations)
- Picasso of Pizza Inc (Commerce Twp)
- Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza (Grosse Pointe Woods)
- Ciao Amici’s (Brighton)
- Bacco Ristorante (Southfield)
- Antonio’s Cucina Italiana and Roman Village (Multiple Locations)
- Da Francesco’s (Shelby Township)
- Loui’s Pizza (Hazel Park)
- Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria (Eastpointe)
