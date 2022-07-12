Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Groomers in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 Grooming businesses in Metro Detroit:
- Peticured Pet Nail Specialist – Multiple Locations
- Michele’s Pet Parlor - Rockwood
- Bubbles & Bows – New Boston
- Animal House Pet Services - Roseville
- Paisley Park Pet Parlour - Dearborn
- EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming – Bloomfield Hills
- Kitty Cuts Grooming – New Baltimore
- Love 4 Dogs – Orion Township
- The Golden Leash - Wyandotte
- All American Pet Resorts – Multiple Locations
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
