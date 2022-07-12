83º

Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Groomers in Metro Detroit

Katlyn Holtvluwer, Creative Services

Vote 4 The Best Pets Grooming Top 10

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 Grooming businesses in Metro Detroit:

  1. Peticured Pet Nail Specialist – Multiple Locations
  2. Michele’s Pet Parlor - Rockwood
  3. Bubbles & Bows – New Boston
  4. Animal House Pet Services - Roseville
  5. Paisley Park Pet Parlour - Dearborn
  6. EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming – Bloomfield Hills
  7. Kitty Cuts Grooming – New Baltimore
  8. Love 4 Dogs – Orion Township
  9. The Golden Leash - Wyandotte
  10. All American Pet Resorts – Multiple Locations

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

