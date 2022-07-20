83º

LIVE

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit

Katlyn Holtvluwer, Creative Services

Tags: Vote 4 The Best, Pets, Veterinarians
Vote 4 The Best Pets Top 10 Veterinarians

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit:

  1. Woodhaven Animal Hospital - Woodhaven
  2. Orion Animal Hospital – Orion Township
  3. Hamilton Animal Hospital - Clawson
  4. Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort – Sterling Heights
  5. Madison Veterinary Hospital – Madison Heights
  6. Thorpe Animal Hospital - Lapeer
  7. Dearborn Family Pet Care - Dearborn
  8. Creekside Animal Hospital - Macomb
  9. Cat Care of Rochester Hills – Rochester Hills
  10. Town & Country Animal Hospital - Brighton

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to join.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Katlyn, a senior at MSU, is an intern in the Creative Services Department.