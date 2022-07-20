Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit:

Woodhaven Animal Hospital - Woodhaven Orion Animal Hospital – Orion Township Hamilton Animal Hospital - Clawson Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort – Sterling Heights Madison Veterinary Hospital – Madison Heights Thorpe Animal Hospital - Lapeer Dearborn Family Pet Care - Dearborn Creekside Animal Hospital - Macomb Cat Care of Rochester Hills – Rochester Hills Town & Country Animal Hospital - Brighton

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

