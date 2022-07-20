Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit:
- Woodhaven Animal Hospital - Woodhaven
- Orion Animal Hospital – Orion Township
- Hamilton Animal Hospital - Clawson
- Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort – Sterling Heights
- Madison Veterinary Hospital – Madison Heights
- Thorpe Animal Hospital - Lapeer
- Dearborn Family Pet Care - Dearborn
- Creekside Animal Hospital - Macomb
- Cat Care of Rochester Hills – Rochester Hills
- Town & Country Animal Hospital - Brighton
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to join.