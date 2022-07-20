Watch Vote 4 the Best Vet Winner, Woodhaven Animal Hospital, on Local 4

Dr. Lucretia Greear, from Woodhaven Animal Hospital, Veterinary Winner of Vote 4 the Best Pets 2022, featured on Local 4 News.

Q: Tell us something about you that people may be surprised to know

A: I am fascinated with butterflies, and love to raise monarchs and swallowtails in my spare time. My backyard is a certified monarch waystation. (That means it should have a minimum of 10 milkweed plants, made up of at least two different varieties, and is an intentionally-managed garden that provides food and habitat for the struggling Monarch butterfly population.)

Q: What prompted you to open your first business?

A: I started my first business so that I could practice integrative veterinary medicine, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, and herbal medicine, as well as helping rescue groups and doing outreach work.

Q: Did you grow up with pets? What pets do you have now?

A: I did grow up with pets and currently have a German Shephard named Amaya, cats named Rachel, Effimus, and Gusar, a rabbit named Hugo Boss, and quite a few heritage breed chickens.

Q: Best part and most challenging part of your job

A: The best part of my job is treating animals, especially the tough cases that go well, and working with my incredible staff, who I couldn’t be successful without. The most challenging part of my job is when treatment is unsuccessful.

Q: Are you a dog or a cat person (or something else)?

A: I love all animals, but am particularly fond of dogs, cats, chickens, and butterflies!

Q: Advice for someone who wants to start their own business

A: Anyone that can earn a living by doing what they love should start a business. Put your heart into it and go for it!

Q: How did you hear about Vote 4 the Best? Have you ever won before?

A: Our hospital was nominated in 2018, our first year in business. We’ve won five years in a row now.

Q: Anything you want to say to the people who voted for you?

A: Thank you so much for your support! I wouldn’t be able to own a thriving practice, doing my dream job if it weren’t for all of my wonderful clients and patients!