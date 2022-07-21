Vote 4 The Best: Top 5 Restaurant Rankings as of July 21

The Vote 4 The Best contest is coming down to the wire, but it’s still not too late to get your vote in!
You only have until Sunday, July 24th, to help your favorites take the lead.
Remember: You can vote right here once per hour until 11 p.m. on July 24th.
Here are the rankings in no particular order:
Dining-Chili:
- Red Hots Coney Island
- National Coney Island
- Huron River Inn Bar-B-Q
- Lipuma’s Coney Island
- Daly Drive-In
Dining-Chinese:
- Wong Express House
- P.F. Chang’s
- China Cafe
- Ping On Restaurant
- Leong’s 21 Chinese Restaurant
Dining-Italian:
- Gnocchi Italian Restaurant
- Villa Restaurant and Pizzeria
- Mangiabevi Urban Italian
- Ferlito’s Restaurant
- Da Francesco’s
Dining-Family Restaurant:
- Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant
- Secret Recipes
- Karl’s Cabin Restaurant & Banquets in Plymouth
- Gina’s Cafe
- Huron River Inn Bar-B-Q
Dining-Japanese:
- Osaka Japanese Steakhouse
- Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
- Noble Fish
- Shogun
- Inyo
Dining-Mexican:
- Mojave Cantina
- El Arbol Taqueria
- El Charro
- Xochimilco Restaurant
- Mexican Village Restaurant
Dining-Polish:
- Polish Village Cafe
- Sabina’s Restaurant
- Marcus Grill
- Lakeside Family Restaurant
- Polonus Restaurant
Dining-Seafood:
- Joe Muer Seafood
- Marine City Fish Company
- Truago
- Red Lobster
- Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips
Dining-Steakhouse:
- Texas Roadhouse
- The Vault on First
- Mr. Paul’s Chophouse
- The Clawson Steakhouse
- Prime + Proper
Dining-Sushi:
- Noble Fish
- Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar
- Asahi Sushi
- Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
- Sushi Zen
Stay up to date on our Vote 4 the Best page here.
