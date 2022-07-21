Vote 4 The Best: Top 5 Restaurant Rankings as of July 21

The Vote 4 The Best contest is coming down to the wire, but it’s still not too late to get your vote in!

You only have until Sunday, July 24th, to help your favorites take the lead.

Remember: You can vote right here once per hour until 11 p.m. on July 24th.

Here are the rankings in no particular order:

Dining-Chili:

Red Hots Coney Island

National Coney Island

Huron River Inn Bar-B-Q

Lipuma’s Coney Island

Daly Drive-In

Dining-Chinese:

Wong Express House

P.F. Chang’s

China Cafe

Ping On Restaurant

Leong’s 21 Chinese Restaurant

Dining-Italian:

Gnocchi Italian Restaurant

Villa Restaurant and Pizzeria

Mangiabevi Urban Italian

Ferlito’s Restaurant

Da Francesco’s

Dining-Family Restaurant:

Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant

Secret Recipes

Karl’s Cabin Restaurant & Banquets in Plymouth

Gina’s Cafe

Huron River Inn Bar-B-Q

Dining-Japanese:

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse

Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Noble Fish

Shogun

Inyo

Dining-Mexican:

Mojave Cantina

El Arbol Taqueria

El Charro

Xochimilco Restaurant

Mexican Village Restaurant

Dining-Polish:

Polish Village Cafe

Sabina’s Restaurant

Marcus Grill

Lakeside Family Restaurant

Polonus Restaurant

Dining-Seafood:

Joe Muer Seafood

Marine City Fish Company

Truago

Red Lobster

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips

Dining-Steakhouse:

Texas Roadhouse

The Vault on First

Mr. Paul’s Chophouse

The Clawson Steakhouse

Prime + Proper

Dining-Sushi:

Noble Fish

Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar

Asahi Sushi

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Sushi Zen

Stay up to date on our Vote 4 the Best page here.

Our Sponsor: We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of Southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

