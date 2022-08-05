Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.

Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:

1. Big League Brews (Taylor)

2. Falls Sports Lounge (Dearborn)

3. Miller’s Bar (Dearborn)

4. Five Guys (Multiple Locations)

5. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que (Multiple Locations)

6. My Place Bar & Grill (Wyandotte)

7. Johnnie’s Bar & Grill (Taylor)

8. Redcoat Tavern (Multiple Locations)

9. Culver’s (Multiple Locations)

10. Lov-A Burger (New Baltimore)

