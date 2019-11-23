DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Clouds continue to gather Saturday evening. The rain and snow storm south of Michigan tries to get closer, but it will be mostly dry. Some sun returns Sunday and the next best chance of showers is just before Thanksgiving.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and chilly with temps in the mid-30s. People going out to dinner, or a show, such as Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren, will have dry roads going to the destination. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible afterward.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be cloudy and slippery early and just after midnight with scattered rain and snow. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with showers moving away by dawn.

Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly, but more seasonable. Afternoon temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees, which is close to the average high temperature.

Lions Away Forecast

The Detroit Lions play Washington in suburban Maryland in chilly and damp conditions. It will rain from the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to the final whistle with temps in the 40s.

Next week

Back in Southeast Michigan Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Showers are scattered and arrive Tuesday afternoon. Daytime temps will be in the upper 40s.

There is a better chance of persistent and more widespread rain in the region Wednesday. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Thanksgiving will be drier and brisk. Morning lows will be near freezing, in the low 30s, for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Highs will be near 45 degrees under partly sunny skies. Roads will be dry traveling to and from dinner.