DETROIT – This week is going to look and feel a lot different than our Thanksgiving week. We’ve got multiple systems coming through, but they’ll be a lot drier and quicker than what we had last week. That doesn’t mean we’re completely snow free, though.

Snow chances

We technically have chances of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a trough of low pressure swings through. There will be hardly any moisture available for this system to work with, so most of us will end up with just clouds. Any flakes that show up will leave a dusting at most.

Breezy start

Wind gusts will reach 20 mph for the rest of Monday evening and Tuesday. Wednesday’s wind will be a bit higher, gusting to 25 mph. A lakeshore flood advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday, with winds coming out of the northeast.

Weekend starts sunny

Coming off of a sun-filled second half of our workweek, we’ll start the weekend that way, too. Saturday will begin with mostly sunny skies and normal highs around 40 degrees. Sunday will get slightly milder and cloudier, with rain arriving late in the day.

November numbers

Now that we’ve said goodbye to November, we can look back at where it falls in the history books. It was the fourth-snowiest November in Detroit history. We finished the month with 9.5 inches of snow -- 97% of that total came during the Veterans Day snowstorm.

Thanksgiving week’s warmer-than-normal temperatures raised our daily average temperature for the month to 35.8 degrees. That ties us for the 13th-coldest November.

