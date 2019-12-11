Metro Detroit weather: Cold Wednesday to get even colder

DETROIT – We don’t want to bury the lead, so just know it’s going to get even colder tonight.

We have wind chills sticking in the single digits to low teens for the rest of your Wednesday around Metro Detroit and we need to take it seriously. Frostbite is a possibility if you are not covered and layered up outside for more than 30 minutes as the winds will keep cranking W 10-25 mph. That wind is keeping clouds around a little longer with an occasional snow shower or flurry with more and more sunshine through the mid and late afternoon.

Tonight will be the coldest air temp we’ve seen in weeks dipping down to single digits and low teens by sunrise Thursday. The good news is, the winds are relaxing and wind chills will not be a lingering problem tomorrow.

Thursday and Friday forecast

A clipper system will drop snow in Central and Northern Lower Michigan tomorrow spreading clouds over Metro Detroit but we stay dry. Highs hit the low to mid 30s with winds SSE 5-15 mph and a chance for light snow from the Saginaw Valley and part of our North Zone, but it won’t stack up to anything. Friday is also mostly cloudy as we slowly warm into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weekend forecast

A weekend storm brings the chance for rain showers and a wintry mix Saturday especially for those east of I-275, soaking Southern Ontario too. Highs should again be in the neighborhood of 40F Saturday with a light mix to snow late Saturday night into early Sunday. This looks to be no more than a dusting but the temps do dip into the lower 30s to end your weekend. Looking ahead, we are tracking a snowmaker on Tuesday that could bring a couple of inches. Stay tuned!

Your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.