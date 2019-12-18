Metro Detroit weather: Arctic cold...for a day

Once the last of the overnight snow showers moves out, it will become partly cloudy today, with one exception: there may be a lake effect snow band that makes it down into the Thumb…perhaps Sanilac County. It will be a narrow band, so most in the county likely won’t see snow. However, those under that band could pick up a coating of the white stuff. Keep an eye on things using the radar on the free Local4Casters app if you’ll be driving in the Thumb today. Temps will barely budge, with highs only in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), but wind chills averaging around 5 degrees (-15 degrees Celsius) due to a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph. Bundle up…it’s going to be a biting cold that you face when you head out the door on this Wednesday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Mostly clear for a while tonight, then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, and not as cold, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy but dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Dry and mild all the way through Christmas!

We are entering a remarkable (for this time of year) weather pattern of quiet weather that will stick around through Christmas. That’s great news for travelers around our region, but not so great if you want a White Christmas, or want to use that new sled. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Hannukah begins Sunday evening, and there will be no weather problems getting to the family Hannukah party! Save a latke for me!

Monday: Happy Festivus! If you don’t know what Festivus is, just find the Seinfeld Festivus episode on You Tube…it’s hysterical. Good luck with your feats of strength! Skies will be partly cloudy again for Festivus 2019, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day: Mostly cloudy, but dry, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve: Dry, with evening temperatures in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday, Christmas Day: Merry Christmas! It’ll be a green one this year, but at least there won’t be any weather problems getting around town. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Boxing Day: Partly cloudy, so no weather problems getting to the mall to exchange all of those gifts that don’t fit, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Friday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).