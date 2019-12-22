Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool for the first evening of winter

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and Happy Hanukkah, Motown!

Skies remain clear, and it continues feeling good Sunday evening. Sunday night will be pleasant and chillier. Winter’s first Monday will be even warmer with a dry Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Kwanzaa beginning on the way.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and conditions will be magnificent for Menorah in the D in Detroit’s Campus Martius. Temperatures will be near 40°F. Excellent weather, also, for hockey fans outside LCA for the 7:00 p.m. ET Red Wings game against the Coyotes.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly here here overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

More blue skies, and it will be even warmer, Monday. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s.

Welcome to Christmas Eve, Tuesday. It will be cloudier, but Santa will still make his rounds at night. Daytime highs will be in the middle 40s. Temperatures retreat to the 30s at night.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It will be mostly cloudy, but it will still be dry. Excellent weather for going to grandma’s house for dinner. Before that, afternoon temperatures will reach the low and mid 40s.

Happy Kwanzaa, Thursday! Cloud stay in place, but so will milder-than-average conditions. Afternoon tabs which the middle 40s, again.

