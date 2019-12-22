Metro Detroit weather: Winter begins with clear skies, cold conditions

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night and to winter, Motown!

Winter begins at 11:19 p.m. ET with the winter solstice. Days last longer; sunsets occur later until the 2020 summer solstice. It will be clear and cold, tonight. More sunshine returns Sunday with relatively mild conditions. In fact, our heater continue to get some relief through Christmas and the start of Kwanzaa.

Families can enjoy the Ursid meteor shower with a jacket or a coat. Saturday night will be chillier, but temperatures will still be above average. Overnight loans will be near 30°F.

Sunday will be bright and milder than average, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s -- perfect weather for any last-minute shopping before Christmas and holidays catch up.

Happy Hanukkah, Sunday evening! Sunset is at 5:04 p.m. ET.

More sunshine returns Monday, and it will be even warmer. Highs will be near 50°F. Perfect travel weather for anyone arriving in or traveling out of the Southeast Michigan area.

Christmas Eve is Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 40s during the day.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It may not be snowing, but it will be easy to get to grandma’s house with highs in the 40s and cloudy skies.

Happy Kwanzaa, Thursday! Clouds remain and so do the mild conditions. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

