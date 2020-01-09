Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Southeast Michigan

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Southeast Michigan.

The WATCH is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland and Sanilac counties from late Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

The biggest threats include freezing rain producing ice accumulations around up to half an inch, along with sleet and snow, mainly north of I-69.

Wind gusts could also top 40 mph. For the latest weather alerts, go here.

