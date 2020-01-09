Metro Detroit under flood watch this weekend

DETROIT – A flood watch has been issued for Metro Detroit this weekend.

The watch goes into effect late Friday night and is expected to stay in effect through late Saturday night.

The following counties are under the flood watch:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

St. Clair County

Wasthenaw County

Wayne County

St. Clair and Sanilac counties also are under a lakeshore flood watch Saturday.

The National Weather Service says from late Friday night through late Saturday night multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected to develop and continue through Saturday night. Total rain amounts could be in the 2 to 3 inch range, with some locations exceeding 3 inches by the time precipitation ends late Saturday night, especially where thunderstorms occur, according to the NWS.

Updated weather forecast from the Local 4Casters:

FRIDAY: Rain early especially South Zone, then rain coming and going all day. Prepare for slow commutes, and keep the umbrella handy. Highs should hit around 50F with warming winds SW 10-15 mph gusting 23 mph.

SATURDAY: Heavy, flooding rains possible with isolated thundershowers mixed in mainly during the early and mid morning hours around Metro Detroit. Then, a switch to sleet and snow mid afternoon and freezing rain or ice is also possible by the early evening. Snow showers Saturday night and early Sunday could bring a couple of inches of snow as the storm ends and moves out.