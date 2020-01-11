Treacherous ice, flooding develop Saturday in SE Michigan: Updated timeline

DETROIT – An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland and Sanilac Counties from 4 a.m. ET, Saturday to 7 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Macomb and St. Clair Counties from 4 a.m. ET, Saturday to 7 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 4 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for the coast of St. Clair County from 7 a.m. ET, Saturday to 10 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for the coasts of Macomb and Wayne Counties until 4 p.m. ET, Monday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for small streams and urban areas north of M-59, including Oakland, Lapeer, Livingston, St. Clair, Sanilac and Genesee counties until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A significant winter storm wreaks havoc on Detroit and Southeast Michigan all weekend. Rain can lead to flooding. Ice can lead to treacherous travel and power outages. Both are equally dangerous. Remember, freezing rain is extremely deceiving because it’s liquid water when it falls but turns to solid ice upon impact.

Here’s a look at the timing.

9 a.m. to 12 noon ET, Saturday

As it becomes colder, freezing rain develops north and west of Detroit. The farther away families are from 8 Mile Road and Motown, the sooner surfaces go from wet to icy. Livingston County and in communities in and around Flint along I-69 to Port Huron will experience ice accumulation first.

Closer to 12 noon ET, it becomes icy farther south in places like Pontiac, Mt. Clemens and in neighborhoods in southern and central Oakland County and southern and central Macomb County. Temps will be near freezing north of 8 Mile and in the middle and upper 30s south of 8 Mile.

12 noon to 4 p.m. ET, Saturday

Freezing rain and icy conditions overtake nearly all of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit. The steadiest, most widespread freezing rain will fall in Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties northward to the I-69 corridor and The Thumb.

In those areas, a half inch to nearly an inch of ice will accumulate.

Freezing rain will slowly develop in areas south of 8 Mile, including Ann Arbor and central and northern Washtenaw County and Detroit and central and northern Wayne County. A trace to a half-inch of ice will accumlate in these areas.

South of I-94, in Lenawee and Monroe Counties. Freezing rain will develop more slowly. A trace to a quarter-inch of ice will accumulate.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Saturday

Temperatures hover around the freezing mark around the region, and freezing rain become more scattered. Skies remain cloudy. Despite the break in precipitation, the best place to be is still indoors. Streets will be icy and residents must get ready for more rain and prepare for flooding if their basements or vulnerable or they live in low lying areas or near rivers and lakes.

8 p.m. ET, Saturday to Sunday Morning

Temperatures fall to 30 degrees or in the upper 20s. Across all of Southeast Michigan, including areas that saw very little ice during the day, any places that are wet will freeze. On top of that, another wave of freezing rain and rain will race through before midnight.

Sunday

Sunday will be sub-freezing and freezing all day with scattered sleet and snow. Morning temps will be near 30 degrees. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s. Additional accumulations will be light, but any additional accumulation will be significant and keep conditions contentious.

Monday

Some much needed thawing and recovery will occur, Monday, with partly sunny skies and temps near 40 degrees or a bit more.

