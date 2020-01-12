Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold and dry with refreshing sunshine Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown!

Freezing rain and sleet are now gone. It remains cold and slippery, but the Detroit area can slowly recover from any ice damage or flooding. We go back below freezing, tonight. Then, temperatures rise above freezing Monday and much of this week.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny, cold and breezy. A slow thaw is possible with highs near 30 degrees or slightly more. Hold on to your favorite Red Wings coat, hat and gloves to stay warm outside Little Caesars Arena. They host the Buffalo Sabres at 5 p.m.

Sunset is at 5:21 p.m.

Sunday evening will be cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy to fair. It will be seasonably cold with overnight lows in the low and mid 20s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. We ride the temperature roller coaster back up with highs in the low 40s; some welcomed thawing as folks recover and restore power.

Tuesday will have a chance of showers with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the middle 40s. So some rain and snow showers are possible, but they’ll be scattered with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered rain. Highs will be back in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. It will still be above freezing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

