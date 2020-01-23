Metro Detroit weather: Another dry day

Now that the upper level system that will generate our storm this weekend has crossed the west coast and is over the continent, our land-based weather balloons (called radiosondes) can directly sample its thermodynamics, and this data is now getting into the computer models…giving us added confidence in the storm’s evolution. And this morning’s models are trending toward more rain and less snow.

Today, however, will be another dry day, with mid-level clouds allowing for partial sunshine at times, and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m.

Cloudy Thursday night, with a bit of light rain or drizzle possible late at night. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Northeast wind at 2 to 5 mph.

A steadier light rain develops by Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Light rain Friday night may mix with some wet snow, but I don’t think we’ll see any accumulation. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Periods of light rain and wet snow are likely on Saturday, but there may be some dry periods as well. Naturally, you can monitor radar trends on the free Local4Casters weather app, and plan your errands around the dry periods should they materialize. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

We may still see some light rain and wet snow Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Even though the storm system is departing on Sunday, we could see a final batch of light rain and wet snow Sunday morning before the precipitation ends by afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Any Arctic air in sight?

I’ve taken a look at the long range computer models, and they suggest that above average temperatures are likely for us through next week into the first week of February. There is a hint that some seasonably colder air may return toward the end of the first week in February, but I don’t see any Arctic blast on the horizon.