Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly, slippery Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Saturday afternoon will be chilly and cloudy, just like the entire week. Similarly, a few raindrops and snowflakes will fall. Once the precipitation ends, sunshine emerges with some higher temperatures. Slippery weather returns the middle of next week.

As temperatures rise Saturday afternoon, light snow changes too and mixes with light sleet and freezing rain. Roads and sidewalks will be slippery with a thin coating of snow and ice. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Any snow accumulation by the end of the day will be minor; a trace to a half inch with much of it melting.

Sunset is at 5:47 p.m.

Saturday evening will have fading flurries and sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s.

Saturday night will be chilly and cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Happy Groundhog Day, Sunday! It will be cloudy in the morning and sunnier in the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will bring in relatively milder air. As clouds part, the mercury reaches 45 degrees; over 10 degrees above average.

Monday has more sunshine with afternoon temperatures back in the middle 40s.

Rain and snow return, Tuesday. During the day, rain arrives and develops. After an afternoon high near 40 degrees, it becomes colder and snow mixes with the wet conditions.

Wednesday will be snowy and colder. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

