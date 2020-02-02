Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain become more scattered Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Snow, rain and freezing drizzle remain light and become more scattered as the evening progresses. That said, it remains wet and slick even if snowflakes or raindrops stop falling. Groundhog Day, Sunday will start with clouds and some snow, but sunshine returns before the day ends. Temps rise nicely, too.

Saturday evening will have scattered light snow and rain. Temperatures stay near freezing, so travel will be tricky for many. Depending on where you are, wet, slushy or icy roads are possible.

Saturday night will be chilly and cloudy. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

Groundhog Day, Sunday’s weather: brighter with higher temps

Happy Groundhog Day, Sunday! It will be cloudy in the morning with some snow north of 8 Mile Road. Then it becomes sunnier in the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will bring in relatively milder air. As clouds part, the mercury reaches 45 degrees; over 10 degrees above average.

Monday has more sunshine with afternoon temps back in the mid 40s.

Rain and snow return, Tuesday. During the day, rain arrives and develops. After an afternoon high near 40 degrees, it becomes colder and snow mixes with the wet conditions.

Wednesday will be snowy and colder. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

