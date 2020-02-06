Metro Detroit weather: Fresh snow on the ground with more on the way

The roads are in pretty rough shape in some parts of town, but the road crews are out and about trying to help us all get to where we’re going and it’s working. Snow is falling heavier and more consistently to our west and north, but light to moderate snow will be moving through Metro Detroit throughout your Thursday morning drive. We cannot rule out some spotty freezing rain, which could obviously lay down a quick sheet of ice where it’s already slick and slippery. Be careful!

Areas along and south of M59 are in a Winter Weather Advisory today until 10am, primarily for tricky travel and the continued threat of snow and spotty freezing rain.

We will see breaks in the snow action yet more rounds of snow will be filling in and moving through. We’re probably only looking at another inch of snow for the rest of the day. Temps are in the mid 20s this morning and it feels like the teens, so you’ll likely want the full winter garb and boots to stay as dry and warm as possible if you’re going to be out in it. Highs will settle near 32F with winds NNE 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times keeping us colder all day. More snow will try falling through the late afternoon, evening commute, and overnight into Friday, but additional accumulations will be an inch or less yet again.

Snow showers will be trying to wrap up Friday morning as we have our second tough morning commute in a row. Temps will fall into the mid to upper 20s in the morning, and then again only warming into the lower 30s with winds NNW 7-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. It’s going to feel bitter cold all day but the snow will let up and become very scattered to flurries in the afternoon. It’s going to be a cold Saturday with teens in the morning and mid to upper 20s in the afternoon with a few flurries and some peeks of sunshine.

Sunday is warmer, or at least warming back into the lower 30s and dry until the late, late afternoon or evening. Another round of snow moves in around dinner time Sunday and will go through at least part of the overnight bringing a couple of inches of new snow to Metro Detroit as we start the work and school week. We will get a little bit warmer at times next week seeing highs in the mid to upper 30s through the middle of the week. Remember, when it comes to school closings and all things weather, your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android