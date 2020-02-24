Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with a few more clouds Sunday night but dry

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

High and mid-level clouds will gradually gather Sunday night. It remains dry and becomes chilly. Monday will be milder than average, but jackets and coats will be needed to stay warm under gray skies. Rain and snow showers develop and arrive, Monday night and much of this week.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s after sunset.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

The next round of troublesome weather will have its origins in the Desert Southwest and will make it to the region Monday night. Rain and snow showers arrive and develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. During the day, Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Rain and snow showers will be on and off and persist, Tuesday and Wednesday. An inch of snow will fall each day but will be counteracted by melting and thawing. Each day, high temperatures will be near 40°F or slightly more.

Cold air from the storm wraps around into Southeast Michigan on Thursday. Scattered snow showers are possible with temperatures in the 20s and 30s all day.

This is a fascinating storm because there is a chance of 1 to 6 inches of snow when all is said and done. Precipitation shifts and changes over a three-day period with temperatures going above and below freezing.

Areas south of I-94 will be on the low end of the snow totals forecast; 1 to 3 inches. North of I-94, 3 to 6 inches is possible. Because of varying temperatures, Mother Nature will take care of partial snow removal within the time period with melting and thawing. It, also, has a chance of making travel disruptive and difficult but not impossible because of the gradual, prolonged snowfall.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier but colder. Nighttime an early morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the 20s and low 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

