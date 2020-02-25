Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Feb. 25-26 -- view list here

With several inches of snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, several Metro Detroit communities are issuing snow emergencies.

Bookmark these pages:

Communities will issue snow emergencies to alert drivers that vehicles should be moved from city streets to make way for snow plow trucks.

Here is the list of snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

Garden City -- in effect 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice -- “For the safety of your vehicles and for snow removal purposes, vehicle parking is prohibited on City streets during a snow emergency. Vehicles may not be put back in the street until the snow emergency has been cancelled,” reads a statement from the city.

Southgate -- in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday

Macomb County: