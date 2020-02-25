37ºF

Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Feb. 25-26 -- view list here

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

With several inches of snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, several Metro Detroit communities are issuing snow emergencies.

Communities will issue snow emergencies to alert drivers that vehicles should be moved from city streets to make way for snow plow trucks.

Here is the list of snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

  • Garden City -- in effect 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice -- “For the safety of your vehicles and for snow removal purposes, vehicle parking is prohibited on City streets during a snow emergency. Vehicles may not be put back in the street until the snow emergency has been cancelled,” reads a statement from the city.
  • Southgate -- in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday

Macomb County:

  • Fraser -- in effect 6 p.m. Tuesday until further notice -- the city is asking residents not to park vehicles on any city street after 8 p.m. so city plows can clear all surface streets.

