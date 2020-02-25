Winter storm in SE Michigan: 3-6 inches of snow expected

DETROIT – We’ve had a short break from the shoveling around Southeast Michigan, but that will come to an abrupt end this week.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan, starting late tonight and lasting through Wednesday. The snow will also continue into Thursday, adding more to our snow totals.

Here’s the latest from Brandon Roux:

Snow forecast

A winter storm watch is in effect all day Wednesday for all of Metro Detroit as the snow stacks up all day. We will see some moderate to heavy snow at times, with 3-6 inches of snow through the day, with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s, and hazardous travel conditions as a result of that snow.

We will also see some difficult periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility with winds NE/NW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph.

More snow is likely late and into early Thursday.

Right now, the forecast model data isn’t buying in on much rain eating into snow totals, and we could see another couple of inches of fresh snow through early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will be on the dry side after morning snow, and then blowing snow concerns as winds pick up W 10-25 mph with stronger gusts.