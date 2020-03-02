Metro Detroit weather: Above-average temps sticking around

DETROIT – This week is shaping up to be drier than it looked last week. But that more southern storm track is also taking the warmest air with it as well. Despite that, nine out of the next ten days will be above normal!

Not Much Precip

Tuesday will be our most likely shot at rain this week. And it still will only be an issue for a few hours in the afternoon. A quick-moving wave will bring showers in after lunch, lingering through the first half of the evening drive, then quickly drying out. Beyond that, there's a slight shot at a snow shower on Wednesday morning, mainly in the South Zone.

Friday, will bring rain and snow showers. Right now it looks like any accumulation will be negligible, much less than an inch. And it will be all wrapped up for a dry, bright, and mild weekend.

Fifties On Back Order

Friday will be our coldest day of the forecast with highs in the upper 30s. Every other day through the middle of next week will bring us above normal temperatures. Yes, there are some 50s in there. But we have to wait unitl Sunday to get them. Expect the mid-to-upper 40s through the remainder of the work week (sans Friday).

Fantastic Weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday should be sun-filled. Highs Saturday will finish in the low 40s. But hang on for Sunday! Highs will reach the 50s, on what should be one of the more beautiful days we've seen in a while.

Weekend outlook. (WDIV)

Change Clocks Sunday

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2AM. So set your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed on Saturday night.