Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still above freezing, but cloudier Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening and the beginning of March, Motown!

Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring, and temps remain above freezing this evening. Sunday night becomes more murky and wetter, not snowier. Our warm trend continues the rest of the week. Get ready for more melting.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool with temps near 40 degrees.

Sunset is at 6:24 p.m. ET.

A warm breeze over the cold ground and snow will be like breathing on a glass of ice water. Fog forms after nightfall, and it will be chilly. Drizzle will develop, too. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday will be foggy and wet. Rain showers are possible ahead of a weak cold front. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Sunshine gradually returns, Tuesday and Wednesday, and it remains warm. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under Tuesday's partly sunny skies and Wednesday's mostly sunny skies.

Thursday has a chance of a rain-snow mix early in the morning with temps near freezing. Then skies brighten and afternoon temps rise to the low 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the low and mid 40s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!